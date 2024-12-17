Make judicious use of social interventions, Ogun govt tells community leaders

The Ogun State Government has advised royal fathers and community leaders to ensure the judicious use of various corporate social interventions of various companies in their localities to achieve effective and spiral economic development.

This admonition was given by Adebola Sofela, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment at the 2024 Community Day organised by Dangote Cement at Ibese in Ogun State.

Represented by Olu Ola Aikulola, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Commissioner said that residents of host communities who were being empowered with working tools, gadgets and skills acquisition should make the best use of the opportunities, enjoining them not to be dependent on hand-out and palliatives.

The Commissioner reiterated that companies in the State should endeavour to carry-out need-based social interventions, emphasising that a meaningful and impactful living can best be measured by the number of lives touched.

Read also: Behaviourally informed policies can deepen impact of social interventions in Nigeria – PIC

Assuring various businesses operating in Ogun State of Government support towards rapid development, the Commissioner said corporate social responsibilities initiatives should be sustained.

“It is expedient that various companies should carry-out intervention projects on need-basis and our royal fathers and community leaders should monitor the judicious use of these interventions.

“Management of our industries should use feedbacks from relevant stakeholders to improve and sustain various initiatives,” he said.

Earlier, Roy Uttam, the Plant Director, Dangote Cement,Ibese, appreciated the support of the host communities, pointing out that the symbolic presentation of scholarship award to 120 outstanding and indigent students alongside the distribution of 55 chest freezers to support vulnerable women in starting or expanding their businesses among others were geared towards improving their livelihood.

Share