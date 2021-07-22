Majekodunmi admitted into the 2021 Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Mentor Guild

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), a global and leading champion in entrepreneurship in Africa, has selected Majekodunmi Waheed Oladipo as one of its 2021 TEF Mentors.

His selection was based on his level of expertise and assessment responses provided to the selection team.

In his role as a mentor, he would be matched with up to three mentees, who he will be expected to guide to business success for a period of 12 months and also analyse the businesses of selected entrepreneurs and guide them towards business success.

Read Also: Tony Elumelu Foundation trains 200,000 African entrepreneurs

He is expected to act as TEF Judge who shall review and rank TEF entrepreneurs based on their pitch performance and ability to prove their business development know-how.

With a work experience spanning over a decade, Majekodunmi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, and a Master’s degree (also in Economics) from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

He is a seasoned university administrator at the Lagos State University, Ojo where he is a Senior Assistant Registrar at the Open and Distance Learning and Research Institute (0DLRI). He is the founder of Majeesky Consulting – an online business solution and advisory platform for small-scale businesses.

He is a full member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP), and a member of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES). He is also a member of the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators (ANUPA), where he is the publicity secretary of the Lagos State University Chapter.