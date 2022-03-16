Maize farmers set to unveil second maize pyramid in Nigeria

The Maize Association of Nigeria, (MAAN) has disclosed plans to showcase its improved production capacity in maize production by unveiling the second maize pyramid in Nigeria.

The Association had launched the first pyramid in February 2022, where it announced a 60 percent increase in annual production to 20 million metric tons in 2021 from 8 million metric tons in 2015.

Addressing the press in Abuja on Tuesday, Abubakar Bello, the National President of MAAN, said that the maize pyramid which will be launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on 22 March, is a proof of the improved production capacity of Nigerian maize farmers.

“This Association in the last 30 years of existence, has emphasize on improving maize production for use in Nigeria.

“As we celebrate 30 years anniversary, MAAN will unveil and showcase the second maize pyramid to be launched in Kaduna by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 22, 2022.

“Our achievements over the years include: conduct of several maize surveys to identify production constraints and research needs to enhance productivity, policy support to government in area of import restriction, contribution to anchor borrowers programme through inclusion of commodity association.

“With 20 million metric tons produced in 2021, we surpassed the demand of poultry farmers and had enough for consumption,” he said.

Other achievements according to him include: membership empowerment through acquisition of tractors, planters, harvesters to ease operations, membership growth from 100 at inception to 100,000 in 2022.

He also disclosed that the pyramid will represent part of loan repayment by maize farmers to the Central Bank of Nigeria for the 2021 wet season farming.

“We want to set up this pyramid in order to showcase the success and the achievement of the Anchor Borrowers Program under President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

In his remark, Bamidele Fakorede, Founder of MAAN commended the growth of the Association stating that it has been able to produce enough to meet the demands of Nigerians.

“We encourage Nigerians to look away from imports and focus on our locally grown maize, we have enough to meet every demand.

“We have achieved self-sufficiency in maize production. And with the unveiling of this pyramid, we expect the price of maize to reduce further.