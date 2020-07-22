Maiden Summit to assemble Northern leaders to examine insurgency, banditry and kidnapping

Nigeria’s premier Intelligence and Security Summit, Umaru Shinkafi Legacy Foundation, a non-profit humanitarian organization with the support of its development partners, launched a maiden edition to help provide insights into current security challenges particularly in the Northern parts of the country and the country at large.

The insurgency in our nation has posed serious security challenges and continued to pose a direct territorial challenge to Nigeria’s sovereignty. It requires that solution be sought to safeguard the nation as national security is a premise for economic growth and development of Nigeria.

Problems of insurgency across Nigeria have amplified the security challenges facing us as a people. The search for genuine and effective solutions to these security challenges has become imperative for every leader today, so that at the minimum, Nigeria may guarantee economic growth and development of our nation.

This webinar will highlight internal security challenges in terms of terrorism which is accentuated by violent extremism ideologies; separatist agitation and kidnapping for ransom; armed robbery; cattle rustling and banditry; religious, inter-ethnic and intra-communal crises.

These security threats are commonly visible in Zamfara, Kastina, Borno, Sokoto states. Therefore, the discussion will mainly focus on proffering security solutions in these states.

The theme for this webinar is Insurgency, Banditry and Kidnapping: A Multifaceted Approach. The speakers on the webinar include Muhammad Bello Matawalle, Governor Zamafara State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Governor Sokoto State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor Kebbi State, A.B Dambazau, Former Minister of Interior, Yusuf Bichi Magaji Director General, State Security Services, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Inspector General of Police, A. S Adeleke Commandant National Institute for Security Studies, Albert Horsefall, Former Director State Security Services, Farida Waziri Former Executive Chairperson, EFCC, Matthew Hassan Kukah Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Sheikh Ahmed Gummi Islamic Scholar, Gani Adeniran, Security Expert and the Father of the day is Muhammad Saad Abubakar: The Sultan of Sokoto.

Topics to be covered in the course of this webinar include:

Improving situational awareness capabilities using open-source intelligence gathering and surveillance; Security challenges: community policing at the state level and the imperative of state police; Strengthening internal security frameworks and community policing in Nigeria: models, policy options and strategies; Places and roles of traditional, community and religious leaders towards combating insecurity; Intelligence Sharing: The challenges among security agencies and Government, and the way forward and Rugga initiative as a means of curving banditry activities in Northern Nigeria.

This event will be moderated by Mahmoud Jega.

The webinar will focus on localizing current local issues of intelligence and security in the Nigerian context. Scheduled to take place on Thursday, 23rd July 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm

Attendees are asked to register to attend the webinar via this zoom link: https://bit.ly/SISS-NG

Umaru Shinkafi Legacy Foundation is a non-profit humanitarian organization established in honour of nationalist, former top cop, lawyer and politician with a view to uphold his legacies in terms of charitable deeds, educational empowerment and quality security discourse (USISS).

The foundation’s mission is committed to improving the conditions of national security through quality discourse; the state of education through relevant interventions and implementation of various acts of charity.

Its vision is to enable and stimulate quality discourse in matters of national security, and making efficient interventions in education and charitable deeds across Nigeria and in the Sub Region.