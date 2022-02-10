Magodo crisis: Abiru presents petition of residents association before senate

Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, the chairman, of Senate Committee on Industries, has presented before the Nigerian Senate a petition submitted by the executives of the Magodo residents association on the attempt to forcefully, illegally execute a court judgement in their estate.

A statement signed Wednesday by Enitan Olukotun, adviser media and publicity to the Senator, noted that Abiru while addressing the Senate said the petitioners brought a complaint against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Inspector General of Police ‘over illegal invasion of Magodo GRA, Phase 2, Ikosi Ketu, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State by men of the Nigeria Police Force in a bid to illegally execute a court judgement.

The statement added that the senator stated the repressed property owners in the upscale neighbourhood are seeking the intervention of the Nigeria Senate in the matter for gun-wielding Policemen to be withdrawn from the estate and to allow the Lagos State government to conclude its efforts of resolving the matter amicably.

Abiru, who is representing the Lagos-East Senatorial District, told the Senate that the petitioners did not seek any judicial remedy.

Ahmad Lawan, president of the Senate, requested that the petition be laid before the Senate for the consideration of the Senate committee on ethic privileges and public petitions. The committee was mandated to report back to the Senate in four weeks.