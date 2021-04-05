M36, Sankore Investment host joint webinar on investing in today’s world

M36, a new digital lifestyle and investment platform powered by Union Bank, has announced the launch of a webinar series designed to equip participants with an in-depth understanding of wealth management, investment, and savings.

The first edition tagged, ‘Investing in These Times’ is being organised in collaboration with Nigerian investment company, Sankore, and is scheduled to hold on Wednesday 7th April 2021 at 5:00 PM (WAT).

Investing in These Times is tailored for individuals seeking to grow wealth in these unprecedented times and will be facilitated by Olayemi Agbe-Davies, chief dealer, Union Bank, and Titi Odunfa-Adeoye, founder and chief investment officer, Sankore.

Deliberations will include an analysis of the financial markets and the economy, the investment outlook for 2021, and much more.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Chuka Emerole, head of, Treasury at Union Bank said, “As the world adjusts to the ‘new normal’ brought about by the pandemic, it is no longer business as usual and questions remain around wealth generation and retention in the post-covid economy.

“M36 was established to not only deliver a wide range of investment products but also to empower customers to make sound investment choices and with this webinar, we envision that the insights gathered will enable individuals to navigate the investment space and thrive financially in the post-Covid economy.”