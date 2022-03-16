Luke joins A/Ibom guber race, promises to grow IGR

The chairman of the House of Representatives committee on judiciary, Onofiok Luke has joined the Akwa Ibom governorship race following his formal declaration in Uyo, promising to grow the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

Speaking during his declaration, Luke who represents Etinan, Nsit Ibom and Nsit Ubium said the increase in the revenue base of the state would enable him clear the backlog of gratuity and pension areas owed pensioners in the state.

Luke, a former speaker of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly said he would pay attention to agriculture and tourism in a deliberate effort to boost the revenue base of the state. He would also accord priority to information and communication technology (ICT).

According to him, he would reactivate the abandoned Science Park to create jobs for the youths while a committee comprising former governors and top technocrats would be set up to advise the state government.

“I intend to use my wealth of experience as a public sector administrator, a lawyer, and an advocate of good governance to serve this state by bringing government closer to the people for socio-economic development, and to reposition Akwa Ibom State for greater prosperity under the theme of ‘Building Together, Growing Together.’

“We have been blessed with good leaders who have contributed in great measure towards the development of the state, with transformative projects and progressive policies in areas such as agriculture, education, and infrastructure etc.

“One example of such transformative policies is in the area of education – free and compulsory education programme, which was initiated by the administration of Governor Godswill Obot Akpabio and sustained by the administration of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel with the aim of improving access to the education for young people.

“Aviation development is another example in this regard. The Victor Attah International Airport was initiated by Governor Victor Attah.

“Governor Udom has since continued with this vision leading to the birthing of an airline- Ibom Air and the implementation of various improvements at the airport and today effort is being made towards the completion of the MRO.

“Today, Ibom Air is the envy of other airline operators and a symbol of the innovation and willpower that Akwa Ibom State possesses.

“This is evidence of the synergy and continuity in policy implementation that has existed in our state, and that is why we intend to also continue building upon the achievements of previous and present administrations, add our own initiatives, all aimed at positioning us for broad-based prosperity.

“These policies continuity, adaption and improvement can also be seen in the deep seaport development and in the agricultural sector etc,” Luke said.