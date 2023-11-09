Luis Diaz’s father regains freedom

The father of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz is reportedly released after 12 days in captivity after being kidnapped in Colombia.

Luis Manuel Díaz is believed to have been returned safely back to his family after almost two weeks as a hostage.

According to BBC Luis Manuel Díaz was handed over to United Nations and Catholic church officials by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

He was abducted on 28 October in the family’s hometown, Barrancas, Columbia. The footballer’s mother was also seized but was freed within hours.

Local media said Mr Díaz was travelling by military helicopter to the city of Valledupar, where he would undergo a medical examination before being returned to his family.

Mrs Marulanda was found shaken but safe hours later but Mr Diaz has remained with the kidnappers since and a huge search and rescue mission involving well over 200 members of the police force has been underway for close to a fortnight.