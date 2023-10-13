LPPC lists 58 lawyers SAN, leaves out 11 professors

Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee will award the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to 58 legal practitioners out of the 69 applications that were shortlisted.

According to Punch, academics made up the majority of the candidates who were rejected.

Only Prof. Babatunde Oni would receive the SAN title out of the twelve professors that made the shortlist in this category.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hajo Sarki-Bello, the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC, said that the 159th session of the LPPC, which was chaired by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of the Federation, on October 12 was when the decision regarding the petitioners was made.

“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is awarded to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

“The swearing-in ceremony of the 58 successful applicants is to take place on Monday, November 27, 2023,” Sarki-Bello said.

Felix Offia, Lawrence Falade, Kingsley Obamogie, Folasade Alli, Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Bomo Agbebi, Daniel Uruakpa, and Oseloka Osuigwe were among the successful candidates, according to the announcement.