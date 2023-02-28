LP sweeps NASS seats in Anambra, retires Ekwunife, Oduah, Nwankwo, others

What could be described wind of political change has set in Anambra State, as candidates of the Labour Party (LP) have won majority of the National Assembly seats in the state.

According to verified results from different local government areas of the state, the Labour Party won two out of the three senatorial zones of the state, and also won six out of eleven Federal House of Representatives seats in the state.

This giant feat achieved by Labour Party may not be unconnected with the goodwill of the Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, whose final result the whole world now anxiously awaits to hear.

It is also worthy to note that this resounding victory of the LP in Anambra State will obviously retire many political actors in the state, especially two of the incumbent senators from the state, Sen. Uche Ekwunife of the People’s Democratic Party (Anambra Central), and Sen. Stella Oduah of the People’s Democratic Party (Anambra North), both of whom lost their to their LP opponents.

Also silenced by the LP victories in Anambra are the wife of former Governor of the state, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano who contested for the Anambra North senatorial seat under the All Progressive Grand Alliance; the incumbent member representing the Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka Federal Constituency, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, who contested for the Anambra Central senatorial seat under the platform of APGA; among other top political actors.

Below is the summary of results of the Saturday’s National Assembly election in the state, which also highlights where the aforementioned political actors were floored and retired by the candidates of the Labour Party:

SENATE:

1). Anambra Central -Victor Umeh (LP).

2). Anambra North -Tony Nwoye (LP).

3). Anambra South – Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP).

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES;

1). Aguata – Dom Okafor (APGA).

2). Ayamelum/Oyi -Maureen Gwacham (APGA).

3). Anambra East/west – Aniekwe Peter (LP).

4). Anaocha/Dunukofia/Njikoka – Ozodinobi George (LP).

5). Ihiala – Pascal Agbodike (APGA).

6). Orumba North/South – Princess Chinwe Nnabuife (YPP).

7). Nnewi North/South – Uche Elodimuo (APGA).

8). Idemili North/South – Uchenna Okonkwo (LP).

9). Onitsha North/South – Emeka Idu (LP).

10). Awka North/South – Prof Lilian Orogbo (LP).

11). Ogbaru – Afam Ogene (LP).

Based on the above results which have sacked many APGA NASS members, one can now also safely argue that Anambra State is now a LP land, against what the current Governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo usually says, that Anambra is APGA land. The narrative has obviously changed, with respect to the incoming occupants of NASS seats in the state and what the prospect holds for the Party’s candidates in the various State House of Assembly constituencies in the state, whose election holds in less than two weeks from today.