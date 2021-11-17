Long queues, cheery customers greet Burger King’s Lagos launch

Customers have joined long queues and cheered as they entered into and looked for seats at Burger King’s first Nigerian outlet. The American quick-service restaurant has begun operations in Africa’s most populous country.

Burger King opened its doors to Nigerians on the first day of November 2021 with what Antoine Zammarieh, group managing director, Allied Food and Confectionary Services Limited and franchisee of Burger King, Nigeria has described as a soft launch.

“We recorded over 7,000 orders in the first 2 weeks which has been ground-breaking for the business. The reception Burge King has received has caused a disruption in the Nigerian market so far,” Zammarieh said.

Two days before its opening, burger lovers found out about the location and started visiting and making calls to order, Burger King said in an exclusive note sent to BusinessDay.

On the first day, people who visited the restaurant location at 274, Ajose Adeogun came in and got free burger meals of their choice from 11 am to 2 pm.

The restaurant has a 50-seater capacity which is relatively big, and beautifully branded and designed just like the Burger King restaurants globally.

Read also: Lagos streets turn outlets for fast food

The Burger King restaurant also called the new Home of the Whopper is located at the heart of Victoria Island and has two walk-in entrances.

One serves as the main entrance and the other for people with physical walking challenges.

A major noticeable feature of the restaurant is its open kitchen where customers get to see their meals being prepared.

In the first week of opening, Burger King lovers in Nigeria gathered in record numbers, from members of the U.S Embassy Consulate to everyday Nigerians who had experienced the brand abroad to get a first taste of the menu items.

Customers queued up at different times of the day just to get their favourite Burger King meal.

Ibukun Joyce Aiyemo, marketing coordinator, Burger King Nigeria said “We’re excited about the love Burger King has received so far and this is just the start of an unforgettable experience, we’re looking forward to connecting and engaging with all our consumers. At Burger King, It’s Your Way, Way Better.”

Customers have since been asking for a second location as they can’t wait to enjoy their Whopper in a neighbourhood near them.

“We are happy to share that we will be opening another location before the end of the year on the mainland, and by next year we will open at least 6 new restaurants in key locations,” Burger King Nigeria franchisee said.