Lokpobiri calls for calm amidst proposed nationwide protest

Hineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has called on Nigerians, especially the youth in the Niger Delta, to remain calm and avoid participating in the proposed nationwide protest.

The minister called for a constructive engagement and dialogue over any action that could unsettle the nation.

“We understand the frustrations and challenges faced by many Nigerians, but it is essential to approach these issues constructively. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dedicated to revitalizing our economy and bringing renewed hope through well-thought-out policies and programs,” the minister said in a statement issued by Nneamaka Okafor, his special assistant on Media and Communication.

He emphasized the importance of unity and patience as the government works to address the nation’s diverse issues. He warned against those who might exploit these events for malicious purposes.

“Now more than ever, we need to stand together and support the initiatives being put in place. Our collective efforts will pave the way for a more prosperous Nigeria.

“Certain groups are looking to use this protest to incite violence and crime. We must not let non-state actors disrupt our peace and stability. While protesting is your democratic right, consider the broader implications on our national stability and progress. Dialogue and collaboration are far more effective solutions,” he said.

Lokpobiri reassuring Nigerians of President Tinubu’s commitment to their well-being, said that efforts were already ongoing to implement measures to address the nation’s challenges.

“Let us work together to achieve the progress we all desire. Avoid actions that could jeopardize our collective future,” he said.