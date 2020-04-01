Lockdown: Police warns against disobedience in Kwara

The police in Kwara State have warned the residents to strictly adhere to the directive of the government at this critical time of Coranavirus pandemic. Spokesperson of the Kwara police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, quoted Kayode Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state as saying that in spite of the efforts of the police in ensuring compliance, some commercial motorcyclists, tricyclists and commercial motorists are bent on sabotaging this great effort.

He said command would do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that this effort of the government and that of the police to enforce compliance were not frustrated.

“The command also wishes to advise peddlers of fake news to please go on holiday at this time.

Corona virus is a respecter of nobody and surely fake news or unfounded allegations against those who are fighting its scourge are not what is needed at this time to defeat the virus.”

The spokesperson said that only the right pieces of information should be disseminated to the public.

He said circulating falsehood or unsubstantiated allegations against the law enforcement agencies at this time would do no good to the efforts of government in this regard.

The Command will appreciate good citizens with genuine reasons to complain against police’s actions to do so directly to the Commissioner of Police and not resort to the mischief of unfounded social media tantrum. The Commissioner of Police can be reached on the following phone numbers 08060072069 08125275046,” Okasanmi said.