Lockdown: FCT Mobile Courts convict 3 Imams, 2 Pastors, 68 others

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mobile Court sitting at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Sunday convicted five clerics, including three Imams and two Pastors for violating the presidential order on lockdown to control the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 in the Territory.

The Presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akonni who sentenced the clerics to one month imprisonment, however gave them an option of N5,000 fine in addition to a supervised community service for one day.

The convicts were Imam Abdullahi Mohammed of Gwarinpa Estate, Imam Suleiman Idris of Mobi close, Area 11, Garki and Deputy Imam Useni Umar of the same address.

Others include, Phillips Olumbori, Pastor of Celestial Church of Christ, Lugbe and Moses Chinedu, pastor of Mercy City Gospel Centre, Aco Estate, Lugbe.

Addressing journalists after the Court Verdict, the Chairman FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskteam on Covid-19 operations, Ikharo Attah said the various mobile courts which sat at different locations within the territory, convicted over 73 violators on Sunday.

According to Attah: “the verdict, though mild, is a welcome development. Those sentenced should be worried because they are now ex-convicts having been found guilty and sentenced by a competent court of law.

” I wonder why it has become very difficult for custodians and enforcers of divine laws to obey national laws that do not prohibit or infringe on their freedom of religion”.

