Lockdown continues in Ogun, as Abiodun frowns at non-compliance

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state on Friday extended the lockdown earlier imposed on Ogun state by one week as part of moves to curb community spread of the coronavirus, saying there would be a strict enforcement of face masks and a ba on inter-state vehicular movement.

He, however, said the window of relaxation usually on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, stands as residents would be allowed to have relaxation between hours of 7am and 5pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week.

Govenor Abiodun, who addressed a Press Briefing on Friday evening at the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, expressed concern that the number of the COVID – 19 cases had risen to 100 in the last one week.

Of all the cases, Governor Abiodun said 20 had been discharged, two death, leaving the state with 78 active cases, just as he frowned at the residents’ non – compliance to the safety measures amid the increasing cases in the state.

“You, the entire people of Ogun State, have not elected me to make easy decisions. And tough decisions, we have to make.

“Now, to preserve the lives of our people, we are persuaded to extend the current modified lockdown, which has been slightly eased, for another one weeks alongside the current guidelines. This will be reviewed, as usual, on a weekly basis,” he said.

The governor threatened to go after those smuggling people in and outside of the state in disregard to the interstate border closure.

“Reports reaching us have shown that many of our people are showing utter disregard for the precautionary guidelines, international best practices and safety measures rolled out, especially, during the window of relaxation of the lockdown. We have heard and seen the havoc that COVID-19 continues to wreck in other lands. Let us learn from these experiences.

“Let me state unequivocally that we will not tolerate any further breach on the ban of inter-State travel. Anybody found culpable will be treated for committing a crime against Ogun State and visited with the full weight of the law.

“As part of our community sensitization for the full and strict implementation of this ban, we have continued to engage the various non-Ogun State tribal community leaders through the office of the Special Assistants on non-indigene Relations”, the Governor said.