Local government autonomy to boost economic growth – Aruwajoye

Oluwatobi Aruwajoye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, has emphasised the importance of local government autonomy in driving economic growth and development.

He noted that granting autonomy to local governments enables them to manage their resources effectively, invest in critical areas, and respond promptly to community needs.

“This, in turn, leads to better governance, accountability, and a more conducive business environment that supports local entrepreneurship and attracts investments,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Aruwajoye also highlighted the economic benefits of local autonomy, saying it encourages local entrepreneurship, attracts investments, and stimulates economic growth

However, he cautioned that the shift to greater independence requires robust systems to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of power.

“A clear framework must be established to manage intergovernmental relations and ensure consistency in policy implementation across the state.”

He noted that this agility enhances overall governance efficiency, enabling local governments to respond promptly to emerging issues and opportunities.

The Supreme Court recently granted financial autonomy to local governments, ruling that it is unconstitutional for governors to withhold their funds.

The apex court also ruled that governors don’t have the power to appoint or dismiss local government chairmen.