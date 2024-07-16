Local government autonomy: No level of govt is immune from bad leadership – Doherty

Funso Doherty, a former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment on local government autonomy, saying “no level of government is immune from bad leadership.”

The ruling, which granted financial autonomy to local governments, has received a mixed response, with some celebrating the decision while others express concerns about it.

In a statement on Tuesday, Doherty highlighted that despite differing opinions, the ruling has not altered the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) sharing formula. Instead, it addressed the historical financial shortfall experienced by many Local Government Areas (LGAs) under existing constitutional provisions.

“Fundamentally, there has been no change in the FAAC sharing formula. So if, as is expected, the judgment brings about a significant change in finances for many LGAs, it is only because over the years, they have been denied monies to which they are clearly entitled, under the provisions of this very same Constitution,” he said.

He emphasised that the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision must now be regarded as the definitive interpretation of the Constitution on this long-standing issue.

Doherty underscored the primary concern should be the impact on governance and whether this judgment will yield tangible benefits for the public.

The former governorship candidate argued that the public is more interested in effective governance and judicious use of resources rather than which level of government handles the funds.

“Most citizens do not care so much whether the monies pass through and are expended by the state or local government or indeed the Federal Government. What the people need is good, competent and well- meaning governance that utilizes societal resources judiciously to improve lives,” he said.

Doherty also cautioned local government councils that increased authority and resources come with heightened responsibility and accountability.

“No level of Government is immune from bad leadership, no matter how close to the people it may supposedly be. So, as we welcome this news, we must quickly caution the Local Government Councils that with greater authority and resources comes greater responsibility. From those to whom much has been given, much will be demanded,” Doherty said.

He further noted that voter engagement in local council elections has been historically low and urged citizens to be more vigilant.

He noted that the stakes have increased, with FAAC allocations for LGAs amounting to N1.4 trillion in the first five months of 2024, compared to N2.0 trillion for states and N1.9 trillion for the federal government.

Doherty called on the public to ensure that elected officials at all levels are held accountable for the management of public resources, emphasising the need for competent and well-meaning governance across federal, state, and local governments.

