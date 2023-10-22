Liverpool ‘reach agreement’ to sign Osimhen

According to a report by Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, Premier League side Liverpool has reportedly agreed to sign embattled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old relationship with Napoli has not been good recently after the club’s official TikTok account mocked him for missing a penalty against Bologna.

The striker’s deal expires in 2025 and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently hinted that he may sell his priced star following unresolved contract extension talks with the Nigerian striker.

De Maggio claimed Osimhen and his agent Roberto Calenda have decided against signing an extension at the Naples club because of the Reds’ interest.

He further adds Liverpool have found an agreement with the player and a deal has to be agreed with the Serie A winners for the transfer to take shape.

“The parties had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word. What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool,” he said.

“There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached. Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli. I hope Laurentiis will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure.”

The Nigeria international joined the Italian champions from Lille in 2020 and in the same window, Liverpool wanted to sign him.

The attacker enjoyed the best-goalscoring campaign of his career during the 2022/23 term, helping the Serie A club to their first Italian crown in 33 years.

Osimhen scored 26 goals and provided four assists in 32 league appearances, finishing as the division’s top scorer during his third full season since switching from Lille in the summer of 2020.

The 24-year-old has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in Europe over the past few seasons. Last term, he bagged an incredible 31 goals in 39 matches as Napoli won their first Serie A title in 33 years and reached the last eight of the Champions League.

Osimhen has continued his fantastic scoring record this campaign, as he has already netted six goals in 10 matches