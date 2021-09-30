Live: Quotes from BusinessDayCEOs Forum 2021

Here are some live quotes from BusinessDay’s flagship event, the CEOs Forum 2021

“Unlike before women-led businesses are now mainstream. Any company not creating an environment to accommodate women is not only losing out on top talents but also a large part of the professional base,” Akintoye Akindele, CEO, Platform Capital Group

“To drive efficiency in any organisation, we must embrace digitalisation and technology and if we say people are our the assets we have to focus on reskilling them,” Elohor Aiboni, MD, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo)

“In Nigeria, the real wealth is the people, we must select them, train them and retain them and naturally the society will experience growth and welfare,” Jean-Michel Paul, founder and CEO Acheron capital

