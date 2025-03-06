List of senators suspended since 1999 Source: The Nation

Over the years, the Senate has suspended various lawmakers for different reasons, ranging from allegations of misconduct to violations of legislative protocols.

The latest senator to be suspended is Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Below is a chronological list of senators who have faced suspension.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (2025)

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for six months on March 6, 2025, over alleged misconduct and violation of Senate Standing Rules.

The suspension followed the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, chaired by Neda Imasuen, which found her guilty of breaching legislative protocols.

Her suspension stemmed from her protest over the reallocation of her seat in the chamber and her public statements, which the committee deemed to have brought the presiding officer and the Senate into public disrepute.

As part of the disciplinary measures, the Senate imposed the following conditions on Akpoti-Uduaghan during her six-month suspension.

The Senate recommended “immediate suspension from all legislative activities starting March 6, 2025.”

Abdul Ningi (2024)

The Senate suspended Senator Abdul Ningi on March 12, 2024, for three months after he alleged that the 2024 budget was padded by N3 trillion.

His claims, made in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, suggested that Nigeria was operating two different budgets: one approved by the National Assembly and another being implemented by the presidency.

Ningi’s allegations led to intense debates in the Senate, prompting a motion by Senator Solomon Adeola, which resulted in his suspension.

Following his suspension, Ningi resigned as chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Ovie Omo-Agege (2018)

Ovie Omo-Agege, a former deputy Senate president, was suspended in 2018 after he opposed the election reordering bill.

His suspension followed accusations that he brought disrepute to the Senate.

Although he later apologised, he went to court to prohibit the suspension, which angered his colleagues and led to his eventual suspension.

Ali Ndume (2017)

Senator Ali Ndume, a former Senate leader, was suspended for six months in 2017 for allegedly embarrassing then-Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Senator Dino Melaye.

Ndume had requested an investigation into allegations that Saraki had a bulletproof car seized by the Nigerian Customs Service and that Melaye had forged his academic certificate.

The Senate panel later cleared both Saraki and Melaye, leading to Ndume’s suspension.

Arthur Nzeribe (2002)

The late Arthur Nzeribe was suspended indefinitely in November 2002 during the Senate presidency of Pius Anyim.

His suspension was linked to allegations of a N22 million fraud. The veteran politician from Imo State was a controversial figure throughout his political career.

Joseph Waku (2000)

Joseph Waku, a senator from Benue State, was suspended in 2000 after making a controversial statement suggesting that a military coup would be preferable to allowing former President Olusegun Obasanjo to continue in office.

His comments were widely condemned, leading to his suspension.

Femi Okurounmu (1999)

The first senator to be suspended in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic was Femi Okurounmu, representing Ogun Central. He was suspended in 1999 after alleging that some senators were planning to impeach then-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

