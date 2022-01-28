Lipton to deepen market share with new variant

Lipton, the global tea brand, has unveiled a new variant called ‘Extra Strong’ in addition to its tea portfolio in a drive to cater for tea lovers who prefer a stronger tea taste and to deepen market share of the brand.

“With every cup of Lipton tea enjoyed, we strive to create genuine connections between people, turning each consumption moment into a quality connection. We are elated to introduce the new Lipton tea bag to our customers across Nigeria,” said Chiedozie Egbuna, general manager, West Africa, Ekaterra.

According to Egbuna, the brand is focused on fostering human connections with the introduction of Lipton Extra Strong Tea. “At Lipton, we believe that tea brings people together; so, we are here to help people be present in the moment and make those moments together more meaningful and special over a cup of tea”.

He posits that the pandemic has made people stay together more often than ever, hence it has become more important than ever and has proven to help people feel happier and healthier.

Read also: Who needs a brand culture?

“We launched Lipton ‘Extra strong’, amplifying everything people love and associate with the yellow label for people who love their tea stronger. With Lipton ‘Extra Strong’, you get double the taste, colour, and goodness of tea,” said Motunrayo Babalola, country brand manager, Ekaterra.

According to Babalola, the new Lipton Extra Strong is a full-bodied tea bag with a stronger burst of flavour; darker colour, and a more intense, uplifting aroma. “It is made with a new sunburst technology and with high-quality sun-ripened tea leaves freshly picked for their brightening, rich, and aromatic flavour,” said Babalola.

Present in over 190 countries, Lipton is the biggest tea brand in the world. With an inspiring heritage; Lipton has grown into a loved and purposeful brand. With its range of products, Lipton has been at the forefront of championing a healthy lifestyle among Nigerians. With the introduction of the “Extra Strong” variant, the brand has extended its reach and consequently provided healthier options for the average tea lover in Nigeria.