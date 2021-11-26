Limelight Media gifts winners in giveaway promo

It was all smiles and celebrations as the winners of the just concluded giveaway contest organised by Limelight Media Limited, an advertising agency in Lagos emerged after a rigorous contest on Instagram.

Taiwo Kareem, managing director, Limelight Media Ltd, said the giveaway contest tagged #Mylimelightmoments was designed to lift the spirit of Nigerians by asking them to share those unique moments and experiences of their lives despite numerous daily challenges they face in the country.

According to Kareem, many Nigerians are currently going through economic hardship due to the negative effects of Covid-19. This, according to him has not only plunged economic activities of many countries around the world including Nigeria but also caused depression for many families.

He said Limelight Media, therefore, considered it necessary to connect with the people through their personal experiences. It was clearly stated that the video entries of contestants which has the highest number of engagements including video views will go home with the overall prize of One hundred thousand naira (100,000.00) with other consolation prizes of VDT Internet, Power bank as well as Limelight Media T-shirts.

After rigorous contests, three contestants emerged winners of the giveaway contest. @rejoice_ebiama emerged as the overall winner with 10,539 total engagements of her video entry. Also, @mummyzaram came second with 5,319 total engagements at the end of the campaign. @hakwepricech came 3rd in the contest with 2,142 engagements and he went home with 20,000 naira worth of power bank.

Moreover, the winners expressed their joy and delight as they didn’t believe it was real when Limelight media invited them for the presentation of the award prizes. Rejoice Ebiama the overall winner of 100,000.00 naira said “I thank you Limelight Media for this opportunity as it is not easy to organize a contest of this nature on Instagram. May you continue to excel in what you do.”

In conclusion, it will interest you to know that this is the first phase of the giveaway contest as this will metamorphose into the second phase and many more.

Limelight Media is an Integrated Marketing Communications Agency offering strategic services in the key areas of communications; Creative Solutions (Advertising), Mass Media Marketing, Digital Marketing & Media Production.

The advertising firm provides strategic marketing communication solutions backed up with thorough media research for our client’s businesses. It also ensures effective and efficient communication that leads to a steady Return on Investment (ROI) on any approved media spend.