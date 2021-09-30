LifeBank announces expansion to deliver quality healthcare across Nigeria

LifeBank, a company that powers hospitals and care centres to deliver quality healthcare to patients in emerging markets leveraging technology infrastructure, agile production, and distribution networks has announced the expansion of its operation to meet rising delivery demand across Nigeria.

With over 200,000 lines of code written and 22,903 trips completed around the country, LifeBank has moved over 48,000 products resulting in 22,830 mothers, babies and vulnerable people being kept alive by delivering critical medical supplies to them when needed and in good condition to the last mile.

“With this expansion, we are able to reach more hospitals and care centres across all the regions in the country,” said Ugochukwu Obiakor, CEO, LifeBank Nigeria describing the expansion as a needed development.

According to Obiakor, LifeBank now fully operates and serves hospitals in every region in Nigeria. “We are also working on expanding our product offering and entering new markets in Nigeria and the rest of the world,” he stated.

The healthcare technology company that uses data and smart logistics to ensure blood, oxygen, medical consumables and vaccines are available to vulnerable people that need them now serves over a thousand hospitals in Nigeria and operates from eight cities including Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Jos, Enugu, and Ibadan.

Temie Giwa-Tubosun, founder and group CEO, LifeBank, acknowledged contributions made by partners to deepen operation in driving expansion across emerging markets.

“The expansion of the Nigerian team wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our partners, especially our people at MSD for Mothers, with their backing, we have expanded, scaled and delivered impact for mothers across all six regions in Nigeria and we will continue to reach the last mile with critical life-saving supplies”. She added that LifeBank is Pan-Nigerian and will continue to expand and save more lives.