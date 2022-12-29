LGCA, AGRC, others partner to upscale training on technology innovations

In an effort to continue its expansion in Africa, the association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC), alongside its training partners, the London Governance and Compliance Academy (LGCA) and BeyondComply, has signed an agreement with RegTech Africa, an emergent global digital tech media platform with a niche focus on regulatory, technology innovation in Africa and around the world, to deliver its Level 3 certificate in AML, KYC/CDD, ESG principles standard, compliance, corporate governance and solution compliance to professionals in the region.

As part of the partnership, RegTech Africa will become one of the AGRC and LGCA’s official training partners, offering greater accessibility to the association’s professional qualification and shorter courses to interested professionals in these sectors of growing interest and relevance. AGRC Level 3 certificates consist of a 15-to-20 hours self-paced, online training programme offered by LGCA, two opportunities to pass AGRC’s certification exam, one year of free membership to the association, and use of the PAGRC acronym as a professional AGRC members upon successful completion of the programme.

Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, who serves as AGRC’s Global Manager for Partners and Media, expressed excitement with the opportunity to expand the association’s presence in Africa and particularly its largest market.

“Our goals of offering professionals with affordable and inclusive professional qualification line up nicely with the needs of the Africa Market, and we believe RegTech Africa will contribute to disseminating these training programmes and help us bolster compliance in the region,” he said.

He further said that to further publicise these efforts, AGRC and Regtech Africa would organise a series of promotional events targeting financial institutions, universities, and other organisations that might be looking to train their team members in some of these specific areas.

This, he said, would include offering the programmes extra visibility during Regtech Africa’s annual flagship conference to be held at the end of May 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Commenting on the partnership, Regteh Africa’s CEO and Publisher, Cyril Okoroigwe said that technology and innovation was an essential driver to tackle poverty, boost growth and achieve sustainable development across Africa.

He noted that prioritising capacity building efforts in governance, risk and compliance is necessary for the continent to benefit from the digital era.

According to him, “We are therefore, thrilled about this partnership and look forward to working with one of the world’s most dynamic and innovative, digital first industry Level 3 certification brands.”

In his remarks, Nadine Ghosn Eid, founder of BeyondComply and Member of AGRC’s Advisory Council, said that the RegTech industry has been expanding rapidly in recent years in view of the constant introduction of rules and regulations that require more involvement of human resources and the workforce in every organisation.

According to him, “New technologies are now reshaping the whole compliance sector, and it is becoming more and more difficult for organisations to reshape their futures as a result of the rapid change, technological disruption, and unexpected competition.

“We are very enthusiastic about this collaboration and look forward to supporting compliance professionals in responding to the increasing complexity of their role and building an effective regulatory compliance ecosystem within the whole African continent.”