LGBTQ legislators to be sworn in to 119th U.S. Congress for the first time ever

Three newly elected lawmakers from the LGBTQ community are set to make history in the 119th Congress, achieving significant milestones in representation within the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sarah McBride, representing Delaware’s lone congressional district, will become the first openly transgender member of Congress. McBride, who served more than three years in Delaware’s state Senate, previously made history as the first transgender state senator in the U.S.

Julie Johnson will be the first LGBTQ+ member of Congress from the South. Johnson, a Texas state legislator since 2018, built her campaign on a platform of combating anti-LGBTQ legislation and championing equality at the state level.

Emily Randall, a former Washington state senator, will serve as the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress. Randall has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and has worked on policies that expand healthcare access and support marginalized communities.

This historic swearing-in comes as the U.S. grapples with increasing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislative challenges. The 118th Congress set a record with 13 openly gay, lesbian, or bisexual lawmakers. However, the rise of anti-LGBTQ bills and violence continues to create a contentious environment.

According to the ACLU, more than 500 “anti-LGBTQ” bills were introduced during the 2024 state legislative session. Many of these targeted transgender individuals, who constitute less than 1% of Americans over the age of 13, per UCLA’s Williams Institute. Proposed legislation has included restrictions on restroom access, bans on gender-affirming care, and other measures.

Federal and local authorities have also reported a rise in violence against the LGBTQ community.

Ahead of her swearing-in, McBride faced backlash, including a now-defunct bill introduced by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, which sought to bar transgender women from using women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol. McBride dismissed the bill as a “distraction,” emphasizing her focus on serving Delawareans.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that transgender women would be prohibited from using women’s restrooms and other facilities in the Capitol. While McBride acknowledged the rule, she noted her commitment to advocating for families and reducing costs for her constituents.

“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families,” McBride stated.

LGBTQ advocacy groups have lauded the incoming legislators. Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, expressed optimism:

“The American people deserve a bold vision for our country, one led by champions who bring experiences to the table that have often gone unheard. They have proven themselves to be leaders through their lived examples and their careers in advancing equality and civil rights,” Robinson said in a statement.

