LG Electronics broad product portfolio satisfies today’s varied complex market needs

Innovation leads to new creations, new experiences and, sometimes, new ways of looking at the world. Positioned as a leading integrated solutions providers for business owners, LG Electronics took Abuja by storm, leading members of Nigeria’s business community and stakeholders from various sectors of the economy at its Business Solution Conference themed: ‘Modern housing and the use of future products’ in Abuja on May 29, 2022

The exclusive Business Solution Conference, which was organised by LG Electronics was to introduce its key stakeholders to the world of possibilities and creativity that its business solutions can provide.

Hari Elluru, head, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West African Operations said, “We welcome all decision makers, stakeholders and partners here in Abuja where our team are on hand to understand your business challenges and objectives. For many, we recognize that this now includes instilling a confident return to public spaces, through the use of Home Appliances, Business & HVAC solutions which integrate not only comfort, but also thorough hygiene measures at their core. Whether operating in hospitality, retail, education, commercial or residential spaces, our experts can help to carve out an individual roadmap for any business, helping to achieve operational excellence.”

“From functional kitchen packages to a wide assortment of premium laundry innovations to advanced business solutions and to HVAC systems, LG technologies on display addresses builder trends for smarter, healthier and integrated living.

“We are developing key partnerships across industries to ensure our products provide their ever-changing business needs. Our products are all backed with excellent warranty and service plans because your business is as important to us as it is to us,” he said.

Read also: HASG condemns Lagos, Kaduna onslaught against billboard practitioners

Often, we find that decision makers and stakeholders alike, are looking for an event like this which they can not only purchase solutions, but also receive advisory and technical expertise throughout the entire product lifecycle. We would like to encourage any consultants and planners to first come and explore what we have to offer and why LG should be the partner of choice when it comes to purchasing our products,” said Sunghak Chung, product manager, Information Display, LG Electronics Nigeria.

“LG has a global reputation for innovative technology and design and thereby helping architects specify appropriate state-of-the-art displays for their building designs.” Not just that, the company’s solutions are designed to satisfy the high demands business owners face in ensuring the highest levels of performance and reliability.’’

On showcase during the Conference are solutions such as LG’s DUAL Vane and Round Cassette air conditioners, each featuring the company’s inverter technology for faster cooling, quieter running and extended usability. The DUAL Vane Cassette AC utilises two individual vanes to deliver wider and more customised airflow, with fine angle control. The AC features LG’s Safe Plus Insulation – an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to internal insulation components to prevent the growth of mold and provide cleaner, fresher airflow. For businesses seeking further air care, the DUAL Vane Cassette can also be fitted with an additional 5-step filtration air purification kit.

From LG’s variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, we can learn more about the Multi V 5 outdoor unit – an integrated solution that provides maximum energy efficiency while minimising operational costs. The LG Multi V 5 features Dual Sensing Control to detect humidity and temperature, optimising airflow accordingly.

With its simple design and ease-of-use in mind, the Multi V 5 can reduce installation requirements by as much as 23percent when compared with conventional VRF models – proving to be a crucial differentiator as organisations seek to install new systems, renovate or expand. The system can also be combined with LG’s Hydro Kit and Air Handling Units to meet the demands of advanced treatments and specialised environments such as those required in healthcare facilities.

LG’s Interactive Digital Board utilises In-Cell touch technology to provide advantages in writing performance and visibility, and also offers a crisp UHD experience. Board’s pressure-sensitive Active Pen enables writing in a more natural and detailed way, while up to 20 finger multi-touch points can be used simultaneously. The display also enables two-way writing and sharing in real-time. It comes in 86’’, 75’’ & 65 inch.

A welcome addition to any conference space, LG One: Quick Works delivers seamless interactive communication for smooth, productive office meetings. A winner of a Red Dot Design Award 2021, this all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and digital whiteboard. In addition to LG’s built-in video conferencing solution, One: Quick Remote Meeting, users can use shortcuts to effortlessly install popular video conferencing and collaboration apps such as Microsoft® Teams, Webex and Zoom. It is large enough to support a premium collaboration experience and portable enough to use in virtually any space. It is designed for a wide variety of business uses such as small group meetings, one-on-one discussions and group presentations. However, it is also an excellent option for hospitals, schools and homes where people may be working, learning or speaking with other parties remotely.