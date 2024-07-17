LG Autonomy: Supreme Court judgment best for rapid grassroots development – Senator Alli

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has lauded the recent Supreme Court judgment on local government allocation, describing it as a landmark decision that would significantly accelerate grassroots development.

Alli noted that with enhanced autonomy, local governments would be better positioned to implement policies and projects tailored to the unique needs of their communities including addressing issues of security at that level.

He said that such would lead to more efficient service delivery, improved infrastructure, and greater citizen participation in governance.

“When local governments are financially and administratively autonomous, they can respond more swiftly to the needs of their constituents, thereby driving rapid development at the grassroots level,” Alli said.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, Senator Alli emphasised the critical role of local governments in fostering inclusive growth and delivering essential services to the people.

According to Senator Alli, the judgment is a victory for democracy and the rule of law, ensuring that local governments can operate independently without undue interference from state governments.

“This decision reaffirms the importance of local governance and empowers local authorities to take charge of their developmental agenda, which is crucial for the overall progress of our nation.”

The lawmaker called on state governments to respect and uphold the Supreme Court’s judgment, stressing that any attempt to undermine local government autonomy would be counterproductive.

He urged local government officials to rise to the occasion by demonstrating accountability, transparency and commitment to the welfare of their people.

“This is a golden opportunity for local governments to prove their worth and justify the trust placed in them by the highest court in the land,” he said.

Senator Alli reiterated his support for the ongoing efforts to strengthen local governance structures in Nigeria.

Alli expressed optimism that with the Supreme Court’s ruling, the country would witness a new era of grassroots development and democratic consolidation.

“This judgment marks a new beginning for local governments, and I am confident that it will lead to sustainable development and improved living standards for all Nigerians,” he said.