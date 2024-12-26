Let us unite to fight insecurity challenges-CAS to personnel

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar has urged the Nigerian government to unite to fight against the current insecurity challenges facing the country. Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar made this declaration during a Christmas launchon organized by the Air Component of the Operation Hadin Kai for the personnel in Maiduguri Wednesday.

CAS also warned its personnel to remain resolute and be battle-ready as war against terrorism, banditry and other criminals is not yet over in the country.

“The current security challenges our nation is facing today requires modern and versatile platforms to address such menace. Despite the significant strides, we must remember that the fight is not yet over thus must remain vigilant at all times.

“As we move forward into the new year, let us renew our commitment to the task at hand with even greater resolve. We have come far, but the road ahead requires all of us to stay united, focused and steadfast in the face of any challenges,” he noted.

According to him, he maintained that the Air Force not just defended the airspace as the core mandate for the Nigerian Air Force but also defended the very fabric of the society, values, and future of the country.

“Your efforts in the face of danger and hardship ensure that peace has a fighting chance to return to this region once again. “Our concerted efforts backed by strategic planning, community engagements as well as firm resolve have incapacitated the insurgents, disrupted their activities and reduced their ability to harm innocent lives.

Earlier, Air Officer Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal EOE Ebiowe said the swift response of Air Component and the impact of its air strikes during the recent terrorists’ attacks to own troops located at Kareto, Kukawa and other critical areas is a testament of the unwavering commitment of the NAF to fight and end the menace of terrorism in the country.

He acknowledged the support of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, the Commander of 105 Composite Group, and the entire personnel of AC OPHK for all the achievements recorded by the Air Component.

“Your valiance, uncommon dedication and selfless service exemplifies the true spirit of the Nigerian Air Force. We owe the Service and the nation our unalloyed commitment to do even more.” he praised.

