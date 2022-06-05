Leke Adeboye boosts Africa’s tech talent base with digital training

In celebration of the 40th birthday of Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God is set to boost Africa’s tech talent base with the launch of an empowerment scheme.

Adeboye said he is organising the digital skills training at the redemption camp of the church to help many young Nigerians transition into tech and prepare for the future of work and increase Africa’s tech talent base.

The youth pastor of the church will through the empowerment scheme train youths in various digital skills.

According to the vocal pastor, “The training will cover in-depth training in data science and will be held in partnership with the IncubatorNg and other stakeholders. The training is for people intending to pivot into a career in tech or those willing to upgrade their skills.”

Leke, who doubles as the principal executive assistant to Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of RCCG and the assistant pastor-in-charge of Province (CSR), RCCG Youth Province 1 is organising this empowerment training as part of the initiatives to celebrate the milestone of clocking age 40.

The training will be held between June and August 2022 at the Redemption Camp.

This initiative is one of the numerous programmes and projects designed to give hope to many Nigerian youths in celebration of Leke Adeboye’s 40th birthday.

Leke Adeboye was born on May 20, 1982 into the family of Pastors Enoch & Folu Adeboye.

His 40th birthday was celebrated across the world by families, friends, and senior clerics in the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the body of Christ on May 20, 2022.

As a leader who believes in the greatness of Nigeria and her youths, Adeboye believes the training will go a long way in helping young Nigerians find their footing in the emerging global tech economy and the future of work.

“My goal is to see that beneficiaries of the empowerment training go on to work with global tech giants as well as found their own tech organisations,” he said.