LeBron James frowns at Ngannou’s defeat to Fury

American NBA superstar LeBron James has expressed disappointment after WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was awarded the split decision victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in their heavyweight boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday night.

Fury suffered a shocking third-round knockdown at the hands of Ngannou, a former MMA fighter who was making his professional boxing debut and was believed to have won the fight.

But the 35-year-old British boxer recovered and went on till the 10th round, but fans including the former NBA MVP winner and Los Angeles Lakers superstar were stunned at the result of the fight.

Fans believed the former UFC champion deserved to win the 10-round bout but the judges awarded Fury the winner in a split decision of 96-93, 95-94, and 94-95 to Ngannou.

Reacting to the judges’ decision Lebron James who believed that the 37-year-old Cameroonian was denied, said that is why he never loved watching boxing fights.

‘Exactly why I don’t watch boxing!’ James wrote on X. ‘C’mon man!’

Several other fans also took to social media to express their shock at the judges’ decision.