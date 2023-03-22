LearnHub Institute hosts second edition of the Women, Wealth and Real Estate Conference

The LearnHub Institute has announced that its second Women, Wealth, and Real Estate (WWR) Conference will hold March 30, for women looking to commence their journey to real estate investing.

The WWR Series holds every March in commemoration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

WWR Series is a specialty conference series curated by the LearnHub Institute to champion the cause of women’s participation in real estate investing and wealth creation.

This year’s edition comes with the theme: “Women, Wealth, and Real Estate: Confronting the Biases and Bridging the Inequalities through Technology and Innovation”.

This year’s edition will gather first-in-class female thought leaders to inspire, guide, and provide valuable information and direction to women who are aspiring to commence their journey to real estate investing.

Amongst the speakers for the event are Chii Akporji, board chair, Shelter Afrique; Jumoke Akinwunmi, co-founder/managing director- Alitheia Capital; Omobolanle Adekoya, partner, PWC- West Market Capital Markets Accounting Advisory Leader; Folusho Olaniyan, independent director Odu’a Investment Company Limited; and Deborah Nicol-Omeruah, independent member, RICS Standards & Regulations Board.

A key highlight of the event will be the inauguration of the WWR Conference Advisory Council which will be responsible for policies development, operational and all administrative matters geared at the realisation of the core objectives of the WWR Conferences.

The hybrid conference is set to hold at 9 a.m on March 30, 2023 in Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos.

With a line up of three plenary sessions and two power panels, this free-to-attend conference is open to all women looking to commence their journey to real estate investing.

The conference is organised in partnership with Thinkmint, DealHQ Partners, API, BusinessDay, Castles Lifestyle Magazine and Financial Nigeria.