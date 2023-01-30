Leadership lessons from the land of the Kiwis

“I’m not leaving because it’s hard… I’m leaving because with such a privileged job comes responsibility — the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.” these are the words from Jacinta Ardern as she announced her resignation as the prime minister of New Zealand at age 42.

Many politicians have this belief they owe to their supporters to fight and defend the mandate given to them by the electorate. The question not asked and answered is that a mandate is indeed given but is the politician still prime and ready for the job? After all, the politician is human and the nature of the job and the pressure unending could be negatively impactful on the well-being of the politician. Holding political power shouldn’t be a matter of life and death.

Ardern stepping down before she was pushed out by colleagues or lost an election may make leaders in other countries wonder if they should leave also, “Can politicians read the handwriting on the wall where one is written? Many can, but their greed and desire would not allow them.

At 37, Ardern became the world’s youngest female leader in 2017. As a liberal politician known for her demeanour and compassion, she was often cited as a counterpoint to more extreme politicians such as former U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

Ardern is the opposite of the present players on the scene and we wonder if they should be on the scene at all. Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in the United Kingdom would brandish her a quitter but she is leaving on her terms and not forced out of office.

In Nigeria, our politics is dominated by many leaders who do not have fuel in the tank. Two out of the front runners in the February 2023 elections are in their mid-70s. While the other two are about 10 years younger. Do these gentlemen have enough gas in the tank to do the job? Insecurity, lack of jobs, declining economy inflation and ethic clashes can drown a fit person not to talk of one without fuel in his tank. We should be in office for nomenclature’s sake but for work and the good of the people.

Read also: ‘Insurance industry total assets moved to N2.5trillion in 2022’

*Love your party as you love yourself*

While reports are pointing to the fact that Ardern’s Labour party might put up a strong showing, quitting as the leader helps your party to put a stronger candidate forward. So one wonders if the APC had put forward Professor Yemi Osinbajo instead of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would it have been a walk in the park for the ruling party at the polls? Or if Nyesome Wike is the Vice Presidential candidate for the PDP the path to victory may be smoother …these are calculations I trust the party may know better.

Candidates must have the good of the self, party and country equally balanced for the growth of the system.

Globally, Ardern is held in high esteem. Domestically, however, she and her Labour Party have taken a reputation hit in recent months. Her ability to win in the next election — as well as that of her party — was strong, but not guaranteed so her move is strategic and indicative of a smart leader Who says we can’t have Ardern 2.0. In Nigeria, we had Obadanjo 2.0 and against all odds Buhari 2.0. A return to the office at times could be for the better if the exit and return journeys are well managed.

By stepping down, Ardern gives her party a greater chance to succeed at the polls.

*Women in politics*

Women know when to step down … their egos are lower,” Okonjo-Iweala told Bloomberg News. Ardern “set a good example” by stepping down after giving her best. You need not get the zenith before quitting as long as the fuel in the tank would not take you far, the honourable thing is to quit while the ovation is loudest and genuine appreciation is still present.

This moment can serve as an important reminder for many politicians and business leaders about why they are in office, said Tammy Vigil, a senior associate dean and associate professor of media science at Boston University. Politicians are in office to serve the people and should not become vegetables wetting their pants and needing party stalwarts to help them climb stairs and make sense of simple discussions for them when the destiny of 200 million people would be put in their care. The collective of old leaders are the US – Africa 2022 summit is an indication of where Africa is headed shortly.

*Mental Health in politics*

Party politics should not be a do-or-die affair nor should it be a civil war. We should be able to have those conversations about mental health, on all fronts, in all occupations, and political leaders should be able to identify what is good for their mental health and well-being.

*The calculus of Ardern*

By resigning when she is sure the party may lose if she remains in office she is doing her party a huge favour and ensuring the continued relevance of the labour party in New Zealand’s politics. I hope Nigerian politicians are watching and learning. Ardern may be back very shortly.

Michael Umogun is a chartered marketer and a public policy analyst.