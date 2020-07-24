Leadership Is Not About External Power

Self leadership is about being a leader in your own life. As we know, Charity begins at home. For you to be any kind of leader it starts with self (first and foremost leading yourself). A healthy dose of self-awareness for example, is important in leadership; because that helps you to get out of your own way, to get out of your head, and to understand the impact that you are having on other people (consciousness). I believe that everyone is called to lead first in your life.

“Leadership is about making what seems impossible, possible; about changing the perception of what reality is. Reality is what we make it. It is for us to change”- Nayarana Murthy, Co-Founder Infosys.

Whether consciously or unconsciously, we are all creating our realities. Self leadership is about bringing consciousness into the creative process which makes us more likely to achieve the results that we want. Rather than just blowing with the wind and being always on the receiving end of life, you become intentional about your life and live with purpose, conviction, and direction.

Leadership is a humble process in my opinion. It’s not about external power, but internal power. It’s not about outward strength but inner strength. It’s not about influencing others, it’s about influencing yourself, conquering yourself (your ego), so that you are authentically you, and that is what draws people in. That is what enrolls people. Our attention is often outward when it should be inward.

Self leadership is about understanding the truth about who we are – our strengths, weaknesses, goals, desires, motivations, etc.; and harnessing all that to move us in the direction of our vision; so that you are pilot of the plane called life.