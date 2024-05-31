Leadership action needed not changing national anthem – Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has said that changing Nigeria’s national anthem won’t solve the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

Moghalu, in a tweet on his official X account on Thursday, said the re-introduction of the old anthem is the least of what the country needs at the moment.

“Changing the national anthem in Nigeria will not solve any of Nigeria’s problems, not least the challenge of building a nation,” the former presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party in the February 2019 election said.

Moghalu’s comments follow closely the sparked reactions that have met the re-introduction of the old “Nigeria we hail thee” anthem which was assented to by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

This swift change in one of the country’s greatest identities has generated heated debate with many describing the law as a “misplaced priority” especially as Nigeria is yet to come out of its economic crunch.

Moghalu stated however that Nigeria needs quality leadership capable of providing “action” leading to observable results rather than “words” rather than a change in its national anthem.

He added that the country’s purposeful leadership will birth inclusion, fairness, nation-spirit and justice which the country yearns for.

“Needed: leadership ACTION, not words, fairness, not prejudice, inclusion, not exclusion, a nation-spirit, not tribal-spirit, justice, not injustice,” Moghalu said.