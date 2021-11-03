LCCI partners Gree to boost China-Nigeria trade relations

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has partnered with Gree Electric, Zhuhai-based Electric Appliances Inc. in order to strengthen trade and investment relationships between both countries.

Gabriel Idahosa, chairman, Trade Promotion Board, LCCI announced this in Lagos on Wednesday where he said that the partnership will boost Nigeria’s investment inflow and also strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and China as Gree plans to bring other Chinese companies to invest in Nigeria.

“We have already signed a medium-term agreement to be extended maybe for another five years and we already have a commitment for two years so this is a guarantee that it is a long term partnership that will wield impact across the country,” he said

Highlighting the benefits of the partnership, Idahosa mentioned the transfer of knowledge and technical skills to Nigerian youths, business opportunities, boost exports, impact on economic and manufacturing growth, all of which will help bridge the unemployment gap.

“Gree has been in the country for some time and are leaders in certain product categories with business experience across several states which shows that they have a long term stake in the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Chief Diana Chen, President, Choice International Group, said that Gree is one of the largest manufacturing firms in the world and has continued to integrate research and development, manufacturing, marketing, and service in the production and delivery of its products which it wants to extend into Nigeria.

“We have started building a manufacturing plant in Lagos which should be completed by the end of the year which will help drive manufacturing growth, boost employment opportunities and drive economic growth,” she said.

She added that through the partnership, the company will integrate its practices in Nigeria and its business environment in an effort to drive all-round development in the country.

Following the new partnership between both organizations, Idahosa announced Gree Electric as the official title partner of the upcoming 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair and will be rendering special trade fair products and services throughout the 10-day period of the Fair.

The 35th edition of the annual Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) themed ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value’ is scheduled to be held from the 5th to 14th of November at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).