LCCI appoints Almona as director-general, Yusuf retires

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has announced the appointment of Chinyere Almona as director-general effective July 1, 2021, following the retirement of Muda Yusuf as director-general (DG).

Yusuf’s retirement comes after the expiration of his tenure having meritoriously served the Chamber for a total of 24 years with the last 13 years being in the capacity of DG.

Toki Mabogunje, President, LCCI said Yusuf who is a respected Public Commentator has led numerous policy reform and engagement sessions on the business environment, investment climate issues, and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“He will be missed by staff, members, partners of the Chamber, and a host of other people for his sound economic and analytical prowess, which has contributed immensely to the effectiveness of public policy advocacy and the development of the Nigerian economy.

We believe that, though he has retired from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he is definitely not tired of contributing his quota to the prosperity of Nigeria, as the economic powerhouse of the African continent,” she said

Almona holds a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Business School Netherlands and a specialist MBA in Corporate Social Responsibility from Nottingham University Business School, UK.

She has about thirty years of diversified experience through her various work experience roles. In her previous position, she led the Africa Corporate Governance Program of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which provided a wide range of corporate governance reforms across thirteen (13) African countries.

Before joining the IFC, she was a Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, leading the Corporate Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Practice, which she established.

The new DG is a Certified Leadership Coach with the Certified Coaches Federation, Canada, she is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, and an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Directors (Ghana).

Almona is a published author, an international speaker, and an accredited IFC trainer, She is also a member of the editorial team at Emerald – Corporate Governance – The International Journal of Business in Society

Mabogunje said that the appointment of Almona is an added value to the well-established profile of the Chamber, noting that she is an ardent reader and enjoys supporting community development initiatives.

“It is our sincere hope that the appointment of Almona as DG will further transform and reposition the Chamber, in this season of the new normal, and enable it to maintain its position as a leading voice of the organized private sector in its public policy advocacy and trade promotion mandate to meet the new demands of the future,” she said.ther