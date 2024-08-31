LBS, others become members of steering committee for new initiative.

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), an organisation that advocates for social investment in Nigeria, has appointed eight organisations as members of its steering committee of the Nigerian Impact Investing Research and Industry Collaborative (NIIRIC).

The companies are Lagos Business School (LBS), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), The Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (PEVCA), Ideanest Investments, International Center for Energy, Environment and Development (ICEED), ARI Initiative, Ashoka Africa and ACT Foundation.

This was disclosed during the Nigerian Impact Investing Research and Industry Collaborative (NIIRIC) strategy development workshop in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to the foundation, the initiative will focus on research and data generation, capacity building, policy advocacy, and investor network development to foster collaboration, drive research, and build capacity within the industry.

“The NIIRIC aims to be the leading collaborative platform driving impactful research and industry engagement in Nigeria’s impact investing sector and was established with grant funding from FCDO’s Research and Innovation Systems for Africa (RISA) Fund,” it added.

Attendees at the event include Alice Omisore-Dada, the country technical lead for Nigeria at RISA Fund; Chinyere Almona, director general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Julius Lamptey, senior research and policy officer at Impact Investing Ghana; and Etermore Glover, CEO of Impact Investors Foundation.

“The launch of NIIRIC marks a pivotal moment for impact investing in Nigeria. We believe that by harnessing the power of collaboration and research, we can unlock the immense potential of impact investing to drive sustainable development and create positive change,” Etemore Glover, CEO of the IIF said.

Alice Omisore-Dada, country lead for the Research and Innovation Systems for Africa (RISA) Fund added that the establishment of NIIRIC represents a milestone in the company’s efforts to foster innovation and research in Africa’s impact investing sector.

“By providing a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing, we are confident that NIIRIC will play a crucial role in unlocking Nigeria’s potential as a hub for sustainable and impactful investments,” she said.