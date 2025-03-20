Pelumi Olajengbesi, Abuja-based lawyer, has strongly criticised calls by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for President Bola Tinubu to extend the emergency rule imposed on Rivers State to Osun State.

In a statement on Thursday, Olajengbesi described the APC’s demand as “satanic, despotic, unconstitutional, undemocratic, and self-serving.” He particularly faulted Ajibola Bashiru, the APC national secretary, and other party leaders advocating for the move, urging them to abandon their push for emergency rule in Osun.

“Ajibola Bashiru and his co-travelers should perish the thoughts of getting the president to impose a state of emergency in Osun State. They should bury their face in shame as promoters of unconstitutionalism in the country,” he said.

The lawyer also called on Nigerians to reject any abuse of power by the APC-led federal government, warning that setting such a precedent in Rivers State could embolden similar unconstitutional actions elsewhere.

Citing Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, Olajengbesi maintained that the law does not empower the president to suspend a sitting governor or other elected officials. He alleged that the APC was attempting to leverage Minister Gboyega Oyetola’s ties to Tinubu to unseat Osun’s Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The government in Osun State is properly constituted. The State Assembly is working in a harmonious relationship with the Governor for the development of the State,” he stated.

Olajengbesi further argued that there was no justification for emergency rule in Osun, adding that the state remained peaceful and stable.

“No situation in Osun State warrants such devilish call. Osun State is peaceful. Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution is clear on situations that warrant a state of emergency, and this does not preclude the suspension of elected officials,” he stressed.

The legal expert also warned against what he called growing “autocratic tendencies” within the APC-led federal government, saying Nigerians must resist attempts to undermine democracy.

“Nigeria’s democracy is at a critical juncture. Men of ill-agenda now manipulate the system to get their despotic desires done. But men of character must equally reject the reign of horror and terror. Autocratic tendencies have no room in our nascent democracy,” he said.

He concluded by declaring that the alleged APC plot to remove opposition governors under the guise of emergency rule would not succeed.

“The plot by the APC government to surreptitiously eject governors in opposition parties through the imposition of emergency rule stands condemned. The plot is dead on arrival,” he said.

