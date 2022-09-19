LAWMA to shut down Ladipo, Oyingbo markets for indiscriminate waste dumping

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has declared its intention to shut down Ladipo and Oyingbo markets from next Thursday, till further notice, for reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management situation at the markets.

A statement signed and made available to BusinessDay by the Authority’s director, public affairs, Folashade Kadiri on behalf of the LAWMA’s managing director, Ibrahim Odumboni, explained that the unwholesome environmental practices by traders in those markets, despite repeated warnings, called for necessary and immediate sanctions.

The statement therefore reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of the environment around Ladipo market, Mushin and Oyingbo market, resulting from reckless waste dumping by traders. Despite serving them abatement notices, they have continued the mindless environmental violation. We are left with no other choice than to evoke the necessary sanction of shutting down the markets. This is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets.”

“The authority had, in recent times, redoubled its efforts to ensure that business activities in all Lagos markets were carried out in a clean and safe environment, for the good of all.

“We have intensified our sanitation efforts by deploying trucks to clear black spots across the metropolis, especially business facilities.”

These efforts, the LAWMA’s boss said were being tainted by the activities of what he described as mischievous persons who according to him, would rather dump their waste indiscriminately on the roads, than pay for waste services.

On the other hand, he urged traders in other markets to adhere strictly to environmental hygiene or risk indefinite closure of their markets.

Also contained in the release was another development where a mobile court sitting in Oshodi sentenced two environmental offenders, for waste burning and dumping refuse in the drain during rainfall, both were said to be apprehended at Ikeja and Lekki axes respectively.

According to the statement: “The first offender was sentenced on a two-count charge: one year imprisonment or a ₦50,000 fine, and one month imprisonment, without the option of a fine. The second offender was remanded in a correctional facility, pending bail conditions.

“The LAWMA MD reiterated the determination of the agency to stamp out all forms of indiscriminate waste disposal in the metropolis, adding that the enforcement team had been mandated to monitor the environment and arrest persons bent on derailing efforts of the Authority to make Lagos cleaner and livable.”

The LAWMA MD therefore, appealed to residents to imbibe the habit of effective waste management, by bagging and containerising their waste, for easy evacuation by assigned PSPs, adding that delay of evacuation by PSP should be reported to the Authority, using its toll-free lines, as excuse when caught would not be entertained.