LAWMA targets 20-minute turnaround time for waste trucks

Lagos may be in for a cleaner environment as the new management of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) says it is introducing operational dynamics that will ensure that waste trucks spend an average of 20 minutes at dumpsites.

The acting managing of the agency, Ibrahim Odumboni, said the new measure would achieve faster turnaround time and evacuation of wastes from the streets and neighbourhoods across the state.

Odumboni said the approach would ultimately result in a livable environment for all residents.

According also told journalists that various other initiatives were being lined up to improve waste management in the metropolis and enhance the operational efficiency of PSP operators, with particular emphasis on effective turnaround time at dumpsites.

He said the authority would collaborate with other agencies in the state to ensure that the challenge of improper waste disposal was holistically tackled, as establishing a cleaner and healthier environment required collaborative efforts.

He called on the residents of Lagos to shun indiscriminate waste disposal which have negative consequences on the environment and people who live in it, adding that the populace should imbibe the culture of recycling and waste sorting, which is being spearheaded by the authority.

He revealed that the agency would soon launch LAWMA academy, targeted at inculcating the tenets of effective waste management into the younger ones and through the programme, school children, students, corps members and interns would have the opportunity of being taught the best practices in waste management.

He admonished residents to call LAWMA toll-free line for PSP related issues and other inquiries.