LAWMA rids Lekki corridor of wastes, warns street traders

In an effort to keep the Lekki corridor tidy and free of wastes, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has embarked on enforcement operation on that axis, just as it warned street traders against indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

The two-day operation was devoted to clearing the roadsides of various illegal activities defacing the environment. It involved the evacuation of waste nuisance and dislodgement of street trading from First Roundabout to Jakande, as well as the Freedom Way entrance, on the Lekki-Epe expressway.

Speaking on the exercise, Ibrahim Odumboni, the managing director/CEO of LAWMA, said it was to rid the affected areas of environmental nuisance, such as littering and improper waste disposal, currently undermining the efforts of the authority at maintaining sustainable cleanliness.

“Our enforcement team carried out a two-day campaign, which began on Thursday, January 20, 2022, to stem the tide of littering and defacing of the environment, ensuring that effective sanitation is sustained within the VI axis of the state”.

Odumboni pointed out that street trading by some persons in the area had attracted all forms of gathering, including beggars, thus leading to environmental degradation, including littering and open defecation.

The LAWMA boss stated that the agency had rolled out various programmes and initiatives, aimed at achieving a consistently clean environment across the metropolis, calling on residents to support those efforts, by avoiding indiscriminate waste disposal and other vices.

He also implored residents to imbibe the habit of bagging their wastes at all times, using appropriately covered waste bins for containerisation, as well as patronising assigned PSP operators, who had been mandated to evacuate wastes generated by tenements.