The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has responded to public backlash following a viral video in which a street sweeper alleged that workers were underpaid and had yet to receive the promised N85,000 minimum wage.

In the video, the worker said that sweepers were consistently receiving only N30,000, with a recent increase to N40,000 in February. The footage quickly gained traction on social media, sparking widespread criticism.

However, in a statement shared by Jibril Gawat, Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Social Media, LAWMA defended its wage structure and reaffirmed its commitment to worker welfare.

The agency clarified that the street-sweeping programme is managed through private contractors, who are responsible for paying sweepers under structured contracts. It stated that as part of a recent wage review, street sweepers now earn N40,000 per month, while supervisors receive N50,000.

“Street sweepers are engaged through private companies under structured contracts, with their responsibilities and entitlements clearly defined. These private companies are responsible for directly paying their engaged sweepers.

“Following a recent wage review, sweeper salaries have been adjusted to align with the national minimum wage and are proportionate to their work schedule, which consists of four-hour daily shifts. Under this structure: Sweepers earn N40,000 per month. Supervisors earn N50,000 per month.”

LAWMA also stated that the wage adjustment was designed to provide financial stability while allowing workers the flexibility to engage in other economic activities.

The agency highlighted additional welfare initiatives, including regular health and safety training, reclassification of sweeping routes for greater worker security, accident and emergency insurance coverage, and the provision of uniforms and work equipment to maintain dignity.

