Lawal to commission recreation centre in A’Ibom

Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s senate president will commission a multi million naira recreation centre facilitated by Bassey Akpan, a senator representing Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district.

The multipurpose composite centre facility located in Ifa Ikot Akpan community, Uyo local government area is among constituency projects to be commissioned during a thanksgiving service to be held next in Uyo.

Also, governor Udom Emmanuel alongside the PDP national president, Iyorchia Ayu will be among other top personalities expected to grace the event.

The complex which will also serve as a community centre and youth development centre is located on two acres of land on the outskirts of Uyo metropolis along the airport road.

Also billed for inauguration in the community is a 1.3km road project equally facilitated by Akpan.

The multi million naira complex among other facilities has a standard football field, basket ball pitch, lawn tennis court, and a 1,500 capacity event centre.

The complex also has an ICT hub, a dedicated transformer and water treatment facility.

The other components include a bar, restaurant and a solar power support system.

According to a statement released in Uyo and signed by Okon Osung, chairman of the planning committee, the centre will also serve as an avenue for promoting sporting activities among the constituents as well as other recreational activities.

A visit to the community over the weekend showed that the once sleepy neighbourhood was busy with heavy duty construction equipment, an indication of an advanced stage of completion.