Lawal Kwalba, notorious terrorist commander surrenders to Nigerian troops in Kaduna

Lawal Kwalba, a notorious terrorist commander has surrendered to Nigerian Army troops, in a significant victory for Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

Kwalba turned himself in on May 28, 2024, following intensified military operations targeting terrorist enclaves in Kaduna State.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst, the relentless operational activities of the troops have been crucial in pressuring terrorist factions, leading to Kwalba’s surrender along with his fighters.

This development marked a crucial step in the ongoing fight against terrorism in Kaduna State and the broader region.

During the surrender, troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, a motorbike, and two magazines loaded with 7.62 mm special ammunition.

Kwalba is currently undergoing thorough profiling at a military facility.

This process is expected to yield valuable insights that could aid in dismantling remaining terrorist networks.

The surrender of a high-profile commander like Kwalba underscored the effectiveness of ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

In a related event, three Boko Haram fighters and their families surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State. Identified as Umar Ibn Khatab, Ibn Salih, and Abdulrahman, they turned themselves into the 21 Armoured Brigade in Bama on May 29, 2024, after fleeing their enclave in Njimia due to intensified military operations under Operation Desert Sanity III in the Sambisa Forest.

The surrendered militants handed over two AK-47 rifles, ammunition, a bicycle, and a mobile phone. They and their families are currently in military custody for profiling.

These surrenders highlighted the ongoing success of Nigeria’s military operations against terrorist factions and their efforts to bring lasting peace to the region.