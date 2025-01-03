LASTMA rescues eight injured commercial bus passengers

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) earlier today rescued eight injured passengers in a critical accident involving a commercial bus also known as (molue) at Hammadiya inward Abule-Egba, Lagos state.

Adebayo Taofiq, director of public affairs and enlightenment department LASTMA made this known in a statement, noting that the accident was triggered when the vehicle, registered as KTU 801 XM, lost control at excessive speed, reportedly due to driver impatience.

“In an attempt to avoid colliding with another LT commercial bus and pedestrians awaiting transport at the roadside, the driver veered sharply, resulting in the bus crashing into the expressway median and overturning.

“Several passengers sustained injuries, while others escaped through the bus’s windows,” Taofiq said.

According to the statement, officers from the LASTMA promptly arrived at the scene, executing a well-coordinated and efficient rescue operation.

“Eight individuals, including five males and three females, suffered varying degrees of injuries.

“Among the injured was the bus driver, who sustained a fractured left arm. All victims were immediately handed over to LASAMBUS medical personnel and transported to the General Hospital at Ile-Epo for urgent medical attention,” Taofiq said.

According to him, LASTMA’s Response Unit was swiftly mobilised to oversee the removal of the overturned vehicle to ensure the free flow of traffic and public safety.

“Security support was provided by officers from the Meran Police Division, ensuring that the rescue operation proceeded without hindrance,” Taofiq said.

Expressing heartfelt concern, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, LASTMA’s general manager, extended his sympathies to the injured passengers and conveyed his wishes for their swift recovery.

He emphasised the paramount importance of strict adherence to traffic regulations, particularly compliance with speed limits as prescribed by the Lagos State Government.

Bakare-Oki also implored commercial and private vehicle operators to prioritise regular maintenance of their vehicles, with particular attention to critical systems such as brakes, to avert preventable accidents.

“This unfortunate incident underscores LASTMA’s resolute commitment to preserving lives and ensuring safety on Lagos roads through proactive interventions and collaborative engagements with emergency response agencies,” Taofiq noted.

