LASTMA officers operating with yellow buses to be sanctioned

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has warned its officers against moving in yellow buses while on traffic enforcement duty.

Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA spokesperson told PUNCH that members of the public should report to the agency any officer found doing this.

“We have enlightened the public that henceforth any LASTMA officer at any of the 45 zones, caught using ‘Korope’ for enforcement, they should reach us through our hotlines to get across to such officer,” Adebayo said when asked why some of the agency’s officials convey themselves in the commercial buses.

Commercial buses in Lagos, otherwiseknown as Danfo or Korope, are painted yellow, being the colour approved by the state.

Adebayo said the primary assignment of LASTMA officers was not to arrest.

“The primary responsibility is to control and manage traffic, but there is no way you will manage traffic that enforcement will not come on board because you will have recalcitrant drivers,” he added.

Adebayo appreciated the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, and the Special to Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transport, Sola Giwa, for their support to the agency.