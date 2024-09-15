LASG begins implementation of E-call up system for Lekki-Epe corridor from 23rd September 

In a significant move to avert severe congestion by articulated truck and improve the efficiency of logistics operations within the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor, the Lagos State Government has announced the commencement of the e-call-up system for managing truck movements within the axis from 23rd September 2024.

The commencement date was earlier extended on Stakeholders request to give adequate room for full compliance. The e-call-up system is ready for implementation for a sustainable, effective and technology-driven solution of truck movement in the Lekki-Epe Corridor.

Disclosing the new commencement date, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi explained that the application of e-call up system will help synchronize movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko junction to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

Highlighting the State and Federal Government plans on road network expansion and inter-modal transport systems to streamline vehicular traffic and enhance free movement in one of Lagos’ most critical economic zones, the Transportation Commissioner opined that the e-call system will control the corridor.

Also speaking on the development, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, who is saddled with the enforcement of the e-call-up system mentioned that an interim arrangement is being put in place to decongest the roads through evacuation of all illegal tankers from the red zone by a joint TASKFORCE of the State, LGAs/LACDAs, Security Agencies and Stakeholders, urging truck operators and logistics companies to comply with the new system to ensure its success.

The e-call-up system, an advanced digital platform, is designed to regulate the entry and exit of trucks in the Lekki-Epe area by scheduling and coordinating their movements. This system will help prevent the chaotic traffic situations often caused by the indiscriminate parking and movement of trucks within the corridor.

The Lekki-Epe corridor, a key economic hub in Lagos, is home to numerous industries, including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Dangote Refinery, and the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The efficient movement of goods and services in this area is crucial for the state’s economy, making the e-call-up system an essential tool for sustainable development.