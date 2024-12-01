LASG announces traffic diversion on Marine Bridge till February 2025

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion on Marine Bridge to facilitate emergency maintenance work.

The repair, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, will continue until Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

In a statement released on Sunday, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the commissioner for transportation, urged motorists to use designated alternative routes during the repair period to ease traffic flow.

Alternative Routes for Motorists:

Apapa Inward Lagos Island

– Motorists can navigate through Costain Roundabout to connect Eko Bridge, leading to Lagos Island.

– Alternatively, drivers can link Ijora 7up via Marine Bridge, access the ramp to Ijora Causeway Access Road, and proceed through Ijora Oloye to Eko Bridge.

Apapa Inward Ijora Causeway/Iddo:

– Motorists may go through Costain Roundabout to Eko Bridge, then link Ijora Causeway and access Iddo via the ramp through the U-turn.

– Alternatively, drivers can use Marine Bridge to Ijora 7up, connect to Ijora Causeway Access Road via Ijora Oloye, and proceed to Iddo.

“For this period, Motorists on the other side from Costain Roundabout will have through traffic inbound Apapa,” the statement stated

“Motorists are implored to be patient as the diversion is part of the traffic management plans for the rehabilitation works on the asphalt pavement of the road section by the Federal Ministry of Works (Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos),” the commissioner advised.

