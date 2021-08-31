LAPO rewards 30 outstanding staff with automatic promotion

As part of incentives to boost productivity and performance, the management of Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) has rewarded 30 staff with automatic promotion between 2019 and 2020.

Godwin Ehigiamusoe, chief executive officer of LAPO made the disclosure weekend during the 2019/2020 annual staff long service and meritorious awards ceremony for employees of the organization in Benin City

Ehigiamusoe said 362 staff bagged the long service award while 30 received performance-driven best staff awards in the period under review.

He explained that the 362 staff were rewarded for long service for their continuous service to the organization between 10, 15, 20, and 25 years.

He described the awardees’ long years of service as ample proof of the conducive working environment the over 9,599 staff of the establishment have enjoyed.

According to him, we are gathered here today to honour our long-serving and dedicated employees, with some of them being pioneers in our organization, having worked with us from the very beginning.

“LAPO is indeed very fortunate to have staff members whose many years of dedication, commitment, and loyalty have shaped and contributed towards our success story over the years. Now, it is our turn to say thank you and reward your loyalty

“We are very proud to have such loyal and committed people representing our organization and we value your hard work, extensive knowledge, and invaluable contributions.

“You are all important members of our team and your abilities and contributions are of paramount importance for our continued development.

“Our focus on your career development and overall wellbeing remains a top priority for us and we shall continue to allocate resources, and incentives to further motivate you to deliver to the best of your ability.

“As we honour service milestones today, we hope that this serves as an inspiration to your other colleagues and those who will join LAPO in the future,” he said.

Amen Akenbor, president, LAPO welfare committee in her address said the awardees epitomizes the core value of the organization which is sincerity, excellence, integrity, and innovation.

Akenbor opined that the entrenched values can never be bought or measured by money.

“In the cause of your service, it is quite obvious that not all has been rosy, nor everyday present sunshine. The beauty is that you have been able to surmount these challenges by sheer determination and willpower. You have persevered against all odds and standing strong”, she added.