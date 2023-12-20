Lalong sworn-in as Senator after resigning ministerial position

Simon Lalong, the outgoing minister of Labour and Employment, has been sworn in as Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

He was sworn in at the resumed Senate plenary on Wednesday. Lalong tendered his resignation, which was conveyed in a letter submitted to President Tinubu on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, after serving as minister for about four months.

Read also Lalong to resolve minimum wage, pending trade disputes

It would be recalled that Lalong, after being sworn in as minister, was declared duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District by the Court of Appeal. The Court directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Read also Lai Mohammed, Masari tipped as Tinubu shops for Lalong’s replacement

In his letter to the President, the Minister told the President that his decision to resign was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Tinubu placed in him as a Minister in his cabinet, having served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the All Progressives Congress.

He, however, said it became expedient for him to proceed and take his seat at the Red Chambers to continue contributing to the President’s Renewed Hope agenda after extensive consultations.